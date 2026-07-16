Ukraine destroy 132 enemy aerial targets, five ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs strike 15 locations

On the night of July 16, Russia attacks the territory of Ukraine with eight Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, four Kh-22/32 cruise missiles, one Kh-31P anti-radar missile, five Banderol-type loitering munitions, and 146 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drone types, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense systems shoot down/suppress three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 129 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, center, and east of the country. Russia records hits by five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, one Kh-31P anti-radar missile, and 16 strike UAVs at 15 locations, as well as the fall of debris at seven locations. Kh-22/32 cruise missiles do not reach their targets," the message in the Telegram channel says.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repel the air attack.

The attack continues, and several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.