Ukraine and Moldova discuss coordination of energy systems and winter preparations – Shmyhal

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal participated in a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Moldova Maia Sandu, during which the parties discussed cooperation in the energy sector, including the preparation of energy systems for the autumn-winter period.

"Moldova is an important partner for Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector. We discussed issues of coordination and preparation of energy systems for winter, the development and protection of energy infrastructure, and further integration into the European energy system," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine also highly values the support and interaction with Moldova in the energy industry.

"We are grateful to Moldova for the solidarity and cooperation that strengthens regional energy resilience," noted the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.