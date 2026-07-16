Ukraine repels 235 enemy attacks since beginning of last day – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 235 combat engagements occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:00 on Wednesday.

"Russia carried out 52 air strikes using 170 guided aerial bombs, employed 6,001 kamikaze drones for strikes, and conducted 2,273 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

According to the information from the General Staff, the situation was hottest today in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russia carried out 32 assault and offensive operations.