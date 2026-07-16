Starmer visits Kyiv in his final week in office

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer headed to Kyiv in his final week in office, where he reviewed two years of his leadership dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom and sovereignty, the British government press service has said.

The Prime Minister expected to meet with President Zelenskyy to discuss the progress made to date in providing Ukraine with the means to continue the fight against Putin’s illegal aggression, as well as to hold talks on what allies should focus on to provide Ukraine with what it needs.

Starmer also detailed how the work completed by Britain and its allies over the past two years helped Ukraine take its strongest position in the history of the fight against Russia’s aggression and secure lasting peace.

"Throughout this conflict, I have seen the incredible fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the iron will of a nation that refuses to be cowed. Their stand has not only defended its own freedom, it has preserved the security of Europe." Starmer said.

He emphasized that Britain also succeeded in attracting other countries to support Ukraine, which was demonstrated at G7 and NATO summits.

"I am so proud of what Britain has contributed. That work will continue, and our cast-iron support for Ukraine will always endure. Not just for them and for European security, but for families in Britain who have felt the cost of this war through rising prices," he said.