CIA Director John Ratcliffe said that Russian military personnel survived an average of only 20 to 30 minutes after arriving on the battlefield in Ukraine due to the use of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with artificial intelligence.

"Our intelligence is consistent with some of the open-source reporting you may have seen in Ukraine: the average life expectancy of a Russian recruit right now, arriving on the battlefield in Ukraine, is estimated to be between 20 and 30 minutes," Ratcliffe said, as quoted by Bloomberg, during the Defense and Innovation Summit in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

According to him, this situation stemmed from Ukraine’s active use of modern unmanned systems: "That’s because AI-powered drones have have gotten to be such specialized, low-cost killing machines."

Ratcliffe made this statement against the backdrop of discussions among the United States and its allies regarding the allocation of additional funding for Ukrainian drone development programs and access to artificial intelligence technologies, Bloomberg said.