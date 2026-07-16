Deputy Commander of Ukrainian Air Force Yelizarov resigns

Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Pavlo Yelizarov submitted a report on his resignation.

"Unfortunately, in the fifth year of the war, I wrote a report on discharge from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I believe that the removal of M. Fedorov (from the position of Minister of Defense – Interfax-Ukraine) is a great evil for the defense capability of the country," Yelizarov said on Facebook on Thursday.

In the report, a photo of which Yelizarov attached to the message, it is noted that the Deputy Commander of the Air Force made the decision to resign "in connection with the dismissal of Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, the initiator of strategic reforms in the field of the country’s air defense, the blocking of which will cause numerous casualties and destruction in Ukraine as a result of the aggression of Russia."

Colonel Yelizarov also declared a desire to continue military service.