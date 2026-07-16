Fedorov expresses regret over insufficient personnel changes in farewell message

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has expressed regret that during his tenure he failed to transfer all procurement processes to competitive tenders, was unable to build a culture of accountability for decisions made, and did not act decisively enough in dismissing personnel who obstructed reforms within the ministry.

"What failed. Completing the organizational transformation of the Ministry of Defense according to NATO standards and common sense. A new structure was launched, many were dismissed, many processes were started. But I should have dismissed the people who slowed down changes even more decisively," Fedorov said in a farewell message on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

"I failed to transfer absolutely all procurement to tenders. I failed to build a culture of accountability for decisions made. I believe that the heroic Ukrainian people will form this institutional culture," he said.