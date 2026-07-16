Zelenskyy submits PM nomination of Koretsky to Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submits to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of the country, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine receives a proposal from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the appointment of Serhiy Koretsky to the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine," Stefanchuk said in a post on Facebook.

According to him, the parliament considers the relevant proposal in the near future in the manner established by law.

Koretsky was born on March 14, 1978, in Lutsk. He earned a higher education at the Lutsk Technical University with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Economics, and at the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas in the field of Oil and Gas Extraction.

He advanced from a junior analyst at the Continuum group of companies (starting in 1999) to the CEO of Continuum (starting in 2007).

From 2013 until the end of 2018, he developed the WOG filling station network business as CEO.

Following this, he began implementing his own projects. He served as a co-founder and chairman of the board of the energy trader Centurion Group SA (Switzerland).

Since November 9, 2022, he held the position of director at PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta. Since May 14, 2025, he serves as the chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

According to the Chesno movement, in 2002-2006 and 2012-2014, he served as a volunteer assistant to Member of Parliament of the 4th and 7th convocations Ihor Yeremeyev.

In 2006, he ran for the Volyn Regional Council of the 5th convocation from the Lytvyn People’s Bloc, and for the Verkhovna Rada of the 5th convocation from the same bloc.

In 2007-2012, he served as a volunteer assistant to Member of Parliament of the 6th convocation Kateryna Vashchuk, who was elected from the Lytvyn People’s Bloc.