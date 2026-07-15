Govt approves UAH 40 bln allocation mechanism for winter preparations – Svyrydenko

Acting Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced Wednesday evening that at the final meeting of the current Cabinet, a mechanism was approved for allocating UAH 40 billion to prepare for winter as part of the Resilience Plans.

These funds were approved by the Verkhovna Rada in the state budget in June. In total, UAH 67.8 billion from the state budget and another UAH 9.6 billion from local budgets have already been allocated for the implementation of the Plans, Svyrydenko added on her Telegram channel.

The government has been developing these plans jointly with the regions since March in accordance with a decision by the National Security and Defense Council. The main goal is to prepare critical infrastructure for the upcoming heating season and ensure that people have heat, water, and electricity even amid constant attacks.

The funds will be used for: protecting critical infrastructure facilities; developing distributed generation and backup power sources; ensuring uninterrupted water supply and wastewater disposal; increasing the resilience of heating systems; and modernizing networks and municipal infrastructure.