Turkish FM to visit Ukraine July 15-16, meet Zelenskyy

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on July 15-16, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

At the same time, the Turkish agency Anadolu writes that within the framework of the visit, Fidan is scheduled to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, as well as with high-ranking officials, including Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev, and Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov.

During the meetings, Fidan is expected to exchange views on the further development of Turkish-Ukrainian relations in all areas, especially in the economy, energy, and defense, as well as on joint steps that can be taken to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the agency, Fidan will reaffirm Turkey's support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, mentioning the assistance provided to Ukraine in all areas and on all platforms.

"He will also emphasize the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and declare Turkey's readiness to bring Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table," the media reports.

Fidan is expected to emphasize that the war between Russia and Ukraine "must not spill over into the Black Sea, and will also highlight the importance of de-escalating tensions and ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea."

"In this context, Fidan will emphasize that attacks on ports and maritime vessels, especially ships and fishing boats, in the Black Sea are unacceptable under any circumstances, and will state that Turkey resolutely continues its diplomatic initiatives to preserve the Black Sea as a basin of peace, stability, and cooperation," Anadolu writes.

In addition, Fidan will state that Turkish companies can make a significant contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine thanks to their existing investments and projects in Ukraine, reaffirm Turkey's position regarding the illegal occupation of Crimea, and stress the importance of taking additional steps to strengthen the rights of Crimean Tatars.

While speaking with journalists at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, the minister said that he would arrive in Kyiv after a 10-hour train journey. He recalled that he had visited Moscow last month, delivering a message from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and receiving "the Russian perspective on the war."

The Foreign Minister also noted that he attended the summit of leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, which was held in Paris yesterday, representing President Erdogan, and added that the issue of Ukraine is central and that there is a constant exchange of views on this matter.

Fidan stated that one of the most important issues is how to stop the war, and that in Europe "there are two different approaches to this issue."

"How to support the war effort and how to stop the war? There are two separate paths. Turkey is more on the path of how to stop the war," he said.

Minister Fidan stated that during his visit to Kyiv, he would meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and would also deliver a message from President Erdogan.

"Last year we hosted negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Prior to that, we held various facilitation events and brought them together. There is the 'grain deal' which allowed for the security of navigation in the Black Sea at that time. All of this was developed. I believe that my visit will make a positive contribution to these ongoing efforts," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan last visited Ukraine on May 29-30, 2025.