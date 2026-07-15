Coordination Staff head, Pope's special envoy discuss protection of Ukrainian POWs' rights

The head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko met in Kyiv with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Holy See's Special Representative for Ukraine, and discussed with him, in particular, the protection of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia, the return of children, and the inadequate conditions of detention in Russian prisons.

"Ivashchenko thanked the Vatican's special representative and Pope Leo XIV personally for their close attention to humanitarian issues related to the unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. During the discussion, the parties addressed all pressing issues regarding the protection of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia, the return of children, inadequate conditions in Russian prisons, the search for those missing in action and the repatriation of the remains of the deceased, as well as torture and inhumane treatment," according to a statement on the Coordination Headquarters' Telegram channel.

Ivashchenko separately emphasized Ukraine's full readiness to carry out an "all-for-all" exchange, as well as the need for an immediate improvement in the conditions of Ukrainians held captive.

Cardinal Zuppi noted the active involvement and assistance of the previous Pope Francis, whose pontificate lasted until the spring of 2025, and that of the current Pope Leo XIV, in influencing the release from captivity and the cessation of torture: "The Holy See prays for the swiftest possible release and return home of all prisoners of war and civilians."

The Vatican envoy also expressed gratitude for the visit to the prisoner-of-war camp organized by the Joint Staff.

During the visit, Zuppi was accompanied by Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas and Andriy Yurash, Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Vatican.