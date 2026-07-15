Ukraine-South-East Europe Summit participants agree on stronger pressure on Russia, air defense, reconstruction

Participants of the fifth 'Ukraine – South-East Europe' Summit, which took place in Kyiv on Wednesday, agreed on supporting Ukraine, condemned the aggression of the Russia, and called on it to immediately end the war, according to the Kyiv Declaration of the summit, the text of which was published on the website of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We strongly condemn Russia's intensified, regular, massive attacks on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, which are a gross violation of international law... We commend Ukraine's unwavering commitment to peace and President Zelenskyy's call for negotiations to bring an end to the war," the text of the declaration reads.

In the document, strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities is named a priority, "particularly through the acquisition of relevant systems and missiles capable of intercepting ballistic missiles." "To this end, we support the mobilization of necessary financial resources and international mechanisms, recognizing that stronger air defense saves civilian lives and protects critical infrastructure," the summit participants emphasized.

The signatories of the declaration call for the return of deported and forcibly displaced citizens of Ukraine, including children, the release of all unlawfully detained civilians and prisoners of war, support accountability for crimes against Ukraine, particularly through the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and confirm their intention to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the establishment of the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal.

"We call for further strengthening of sanctions pressure on the Russia and its military economy, ensuring their effective implementation, countering Russia's shadow fleet, and strengthening international cooperation to prevent the circumvention of sanctions, cyber threats, and other hybrid activities that undermine European security," the document says.

The importance of the work of the Coalition of the Willing was also noted, and readiness to strengthen participation in its work was expressed.

The signatories of the declaration support the opening of negotiating clusters with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova regarding EU accession and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations on its path to future NATO membership.

They also reaffirmed support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial sea. "We emphasize the strategic importance of the Black Sea region for European and global security," the document states.

The summit participants express their readiness to actively contribute to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, humanitarian demining, environmental restoration, and the rebuilding of affected communities in close cooperation with international financial institutions, international organizations, and the private sector.

In addition to Zelenskyy, the document was signed by Presidents Bajram Begaj of Albania, Konstantinos Tasoulas of Greece, Maia Sandu of Moldova, and Nicusor Dan of Romania; Prime Ministers Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia and Janez Jansa of Slovenia; First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs of North Macedonia Bekim Sali; Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Montenegro Filip Ivanovic; and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Velislava Petrova-Chamova. It is noted that the summit was held in the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The participants agreed to hold the next "Ukraine – South-East Europe" Summit in Slovenia in 2027.

The Serbian newspaper "Politika" reported on Wednesday that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic refused to sign the final declaration of the Kyiv "Ukraine – South-East Europe" Summit. Serbia became the only participant state of the Kyiv summit that did not support the statement.