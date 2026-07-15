National Police investigate 120 criminal cases of medical facilities violating MGP contracting terms

The National Police is investigating 120 criminal cases related to the violation by medical institutions of contracting conditions under Medical Guarantees Program (MGP), reported Oleksandr Radetskyi, Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

"Today we are investigating more than 210 criminal proceedings, 120 of them in the medical field, specifically related to the violation of services provided by medical institutions under the terms of concluded contracts with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU). During the investigation of these specific proceedings, we constantly identify cases where conditions are created to force patients to pay for medical services that have actually already been paid for by the state," he said at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance on Wednesday, presenting a draft bill amending Article 184 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the right to free medical care (Bill No. 15298).

Radetskyi noted that during 2025, 55 individuals were notified of suspicion in connection with these crimes, 30 of them as part of organized crime groups (OCGs). Indictments against 29 individuals have already been sent to court.

In addition, during the first half of 2026, 39 individuals were notified of suspicion, including five as part of an OCG.

"Practice shows that conditions are created in healthcare facilities under which patients are forced to pay money under the guise of charitable contributions, donations, or other payments. Inaccurate information is communicated to patients regarding the absence of a contract with the NHSU or the state's failure to cover the full volume of medical services, and the availability of free medicines and medical devices is concealed. Artificial queues are created for patients with referrals, and referrals are also made to affiliated business entities to purchase medical devices, CT, and MRI services at their own expense," he said.

Radetskyi recalled that "healthcare facility administrations, doctors, medical device suppliers, and other interested parties often participate in such schemes, which testifies specifically to an organized, systemic nature."

He noted that current legislation limits the ability to effectively document cases of illegal demands for funds, as the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) clearly stipulates that covert investigative actions can only be conducted for grave and especially grave crimes. Therefore, law enforcement agencies have developed proposals to improve Article 184 of the Criminal Code, expanding the article to include the illegal demand of any payments, including under the guise of charitable contributions or donations, and establishing liability not only for the illegal demand of funds but also for refusing to provide a guaranteed medical service due to non-payment.

Radetskyi reported that the bill also provides for an increase in the fine for such actions from 100 tax-free minimum incomes, which currently stands at UAH 1,700, to 2,000 tax-free minimum incomes, which will amount to UAH 34,000, or probation supervision for a term of three to five years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to two years.

For the same actions committed repeatedly or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, if they caused material damage on a large scale or caused significant harm to the victim's health, imprisonment for a term of two to five years is provided, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years. If such actions caused material damage on an especially large scale, or resulted in death or other grave consequences, the bill provides for imprisonment for a term of three to six years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of three to five years.