Wounded in Kramatorsk rises to six – official

The number of wounded has risen to six people due to a Russian drone attack on a civilian car in Kramatorsk, the communications department of Donetsk Oblast Police reported.

"Today at 1015, the Russians hit a parked civilian car with a fiber-optic FPV drone. As a result of the attack, six people aged 42 to 69 were wounded. The victims have been diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and burns," the message on the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine says.

According to law enforcement officers, a grocery store and two passenger cars were damaged.

Previously, five wounded had been reported.