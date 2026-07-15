EU ambassadors again fail to agree on 21st sanction package for Russia – discussions continue

Ambassadors, permanent representatives of the European Union member states, have again failed to agree on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. The price cap on oil will remain at its current level until July 23; work on the sanctions will continue.

A high-ranking European diplomat told journalists about this in Brussels on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity.

According to him, work continues on unresolved issues included in the 21st sanctions package, including the economic and technical consequences of the proposed restrictive measures. In addition, an agreement was also reached to keep the price cap on oil at its current level until July 23. Work on the sanctions is ongoing, the agency's interlocutor added.

Earlier, there were hopes that the sanctions would be agreed upon on July 15.