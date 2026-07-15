Occupiers advance near Dorozhnye in Pokrovsk district, seize less than 1 sq km

Russian occupiers have advanced near the village of Dorozhnye in Shakhove community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, in Dobropillya direction, the OSINT project DeepState reports.

"The enemy has advanced near Dorozhnye," the project’s Telegram channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the project’s maps, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers increased the occupied area by 0.83 square kilometers by consolidating their positions within the penetration area (grey zone) south of the village. There were no changes on other sectors of the front over the day.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, the population of Dorozhnye was 67 residents.

As reported, according to DeepState, last week the occupied area grew by an average of approximately 4.8 square kilometers per day, and the penetration area by 6.1 square kilometers.

Over the past 24 hours, the defense forces pushed back the Russian occupiers in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, and 33 square kilometers of territory on the border with Donetsk region shifted into the "grey zone."