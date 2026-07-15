Occupiers shell Yasna Polyana near Kramatorsk, at least two killed – regional administration

At least two people were killed and three others were injured in another strike by Russian occupiers on the village of Yasna Polyana in Kramatorsk community of Donetsk region, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported.

"In the middle of the day, the Russians shelled the village of Yasna Polyana. All responsible services are working on-site. We are establishing the final number of casualties and the scale of destruction," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the enemy is "methodically terrorizing the community, killing peaceful people, and trying to turn every ordinary day into a tragedy." "The Russians deliberately target civilians. They will be held accountable for all their war crimes," the head of the regional administration emphasized.

As reported, on Wednesday morning, five people were injured when a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian car in the city of Kramatorsk itself. Filashkin noted that this strike was the result of deliberate hunting for local residents.

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled settlements in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region 24 times. One civilian was killed, and seven were injured. A total of 475 people, including 37 children, were evacuated from frontline settlements.

Yasna Polyana is located west of Kramatorsk, on the side of the city opposite to the line of contact, and directly borders its Stare Misto district. Before the war, 2.2 thousand residents lived in the village.