Zelenskyy: Koretsky most prepared candidate for prime minister

Today, the priority is preparation for winter; following all consultations, the most prepared person for the position of Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretsky, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"Undoubtedly, we will also take diplomatic steps, we will act to force Russia into a dialogue so that it stops the fire. If we are entering winter, we must prepare. We have been preparing for a long time, but the priorities are clear – preparation for winter. Therefore, after all consultations, Serhiy Koretsky is probably the most prepared person for the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy further mentioned that Koretsky would participate in a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Wednesday to discuss details, which already included the future composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The President made it clear that the decision regarding the candidacy for the Minister of Defense would be made based on the results of talks with the head of the ministry Mykhailo Fedorov, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, dialogue with the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, and Koretsky on Wednesday, and would also concern consistency on matters of the military-industrial complex.

Regarding the second project, the President described it as the dialogue between the army and the Ministry of Defense, resolving the issues of TRCs (territorial recruitment centers), and closing the sky. He announced that he would hold talks later that day with the leadership of the Ukrainian army as well as with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that all of this would take place before the faction meeting. He stressed that unity was their great strength and that the Ministry of Defense and the army had to have a single outlook and resolve those issues. He also identified the military-industrial complex as a priority, noting that it was aimed at protecting the sky and other areas, and that they were actively working on this. The Head of State pointed out that they needed to move quickly in one direction without any politics, aiming to force Russia to end the war, or at least to hold fire.

As for the candidates, the President concluded that they would also hear Serhiy Koretsky’s proposals, explaining that this was a difficult job, especially during war, and would be based on dialogue with the faction as well as the future Prime Minister’s own vision. He added that, institutionally, the three of them would have to figure everything out in the near future.