Zelenskyy announces personnel changes in diplomatic corps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he is discussing with the First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Serhiy Kyslytsya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha the pool of ambassadors who will need to be replaced.

"We will now discuss with the First Deputy, Mr. Kyslytsya, and, of course, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sybiha, the pool of Ukraine’s ambassadors to other states who will be replaced," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.