Lisovyi, Uliutin, Kalmykova, Kachka, Kuleba, and Sobolev likely absent from updated Cabinet – MP

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) states that Denys Shmyhal, Tetiana Berezhna, Serhii Marchenko, Viktor Liashko, Matvii Bidnyi, Andrii Sybiha, and Ihor Klymenko will likely remain in the updated Cabinet of Ministers, while Oksen Lisovyi, Denys Uliutin, Nataliia Kalmykova, Taras Kachka, Oleksii Kuleba, and Oleksii Sobolev may leave the government.

According to Zhelezniak, the future updated government chaired by Serhii Koretskyi likely retains from the previous tenure First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko (Deputy Minister of Finance Olha Zykova may be appointed), Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Daria Marchak, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Social Policy, may replace Denys Uliutin as Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity.

For the post of Minister of Education and Science, instead of Oksen Lisovyi, the deputy predicts the appointment of Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance Andriy Butenko. Earlier, there was talk of appointing current deputy Mykola Trofymenko as Minister of Education.

Changes to the Minister of Veterans are also expected; in particular, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim may become the head of the Ministry for Veterans and IDPs instead of Nataliia Kalmykova.

Furthermore, as reported earlier, Vsevolod Chentsov, current representative of Ukraine to the EU, may be appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration instead of Taras Kachka. At the same time, Zhelezniak says that Kachka may remain in the government because discussions continue.

Among other things, it is expected that the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture will be split into a Ministry of Economy and Ecology, which Oleksandr Kryvenko may head, and a Ministry of Agrarian Policy led by current Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Vysotsky.

Also, as Zhelezniak asserts, the Ministry for Communities and Territories may be split into a Ministry of Regional Development, to be headed by deputy Vitalii Bezhin (Servant of the People faction), and a Ministry of Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport, which will be headed by either Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk or Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov (who was mentioned earlier).

According to Zhelezniak, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev and Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba leave the government.

Among other things, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Denys Maslov (Servant of the People faction) was a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice, although according to Zhelezniak, he did not agree to the offer.

Also, current Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization Oxana Ferchuk is a candidate for the post of Minister of Digital Transformation. However, there are two more candidates, whom the deputy does not name.

"MIA: again, for now Ihor Klymenko. But the question is whether he will move to the Ministry of Defense. Ministry of Defense – the intrigue regarding Mykhailo Fedorov, which will only be resolved sometime after 18:00," Zhelezniak writes on Telegram.

As reported, People’s Deputy of the Servant of the People faction Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk stated that Koretskyi must provide a full list of ministers for his future government on the evening of July 15.

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) assumed that the formal submission for the appointment of the Prime Minister will occur after the Servant of the People faction meeting.