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Zelenskyy to hold meetings with army leadership and Fedorov today

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Zelenskyy to hold meetings with army leadership and Fedorov today
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the army leadership, as well as with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, regarding the priorities of future work.

"The second priority is the dialogue between the army and the Ministry of Defense, the resolution of problems in the territorial support and social support centers (TRCs), and closing the sky. Today I will also have conversations with the leadership of our army, as well as with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. All of this will take place before the faction meeting," Zelenskyy said.

#zelenskyy #fedorov
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