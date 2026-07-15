URCS provides assistance to victims of Russian missile strike on Odesa

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing assistance to victims at the site of a Russian missile strike in Odesa.

"The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Odesa region is working at the site of liquidation of the consequences of another attack in downtown Odesa together with other rescue services," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers are on duty to promptly provide first aid if necessary, and also provide drinking water to rescuers involved in liquidating the consequences of the shelling.

According to the SES of Ukraine, as a result of the Russian missile strike on the residential sector of Odesa on Tuesday, a woman died, and another person was injured. At the site of the missile hit, a fire broke out in a two-story residential building. Three private households were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Liquidation of the consequences of the attack is ongoing.