Servant of the People faction plans to submit nomination of Koretsky for prime minister – MP

The Servant of the People faction on Wednesday plans to formally submit a nomination for the appointment of head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine, and the Verkhovna Rada will begin considering personnel appointments on Thursday, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Voice faction) said.

"The Servant of the People faction will meet at 9:30. Without the President, but it will formally submit the nomination of Koretsky for Prime Minister," Zhelezniak said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

According to him, all parliamentary factions and deputy groups have already received invitations from Koretsky to hold meetings: "This, by the way, is the first of four Prime Ministers who initiated the consultation procedure himself."

Zhelezniak also said that the President of Ukraine is holding meetings on personnel decisions in parallel.

"In particular, his meeting with Mykhailo Fedorov should take place soon, and we will find out the decision on the Ministry of Defense. I have already written that the list of personnel rotations may be wider than just the government," he said.

According to the MP, a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada will begin at 12:00, but the current agenda does not include personnel issues.

At the same time, in the evening, as Zhelezniak said, another meeting of the Servant of the People faction is to take place with the participation of the President, during which they plan to announce an almost complete list of personnel rotations and appointments.

According to the MP, on Thursday from 10:00 the Verkhovna Rada should begin consideration of the appointment of the Prime Minister and members of the government, while the candidacies of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense will be considered separately.