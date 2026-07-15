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USF units hit 1,653 Russian targets over day

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Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit 1,653 Russian targets over the past day, the USF said on Telegram as of Wednesday morning.

According to the report, among the hit targets are: 388 personnel, of whom 188 were liquidated; 55 UAV launch points; 33 EW systems; 129 vehicles; 7 artillery systems; and 306 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of the copter, Shahed, Gerbera, and wing types.

"Since the beginning of July (July 1-14), units of the USF grouping have hit 22,972 Russian targets, including 4,880 personnel," the USF said.

#targets #usf #war
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