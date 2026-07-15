Russia loses 1,470 people, 449 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

The Defense Forces liquidated 1,470 Russian soldiers, ten tanks, 42 artillery systems, six armored vehicles, 2,003 UAVs, as well as 449 vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the AFU said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the Russian forces from February 24, 2022 to July 15, 2026 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 1,423,280 (+1,470) people, tanks – 12,141 (+10) units, armored combat vehicles – 24,938 (+6) units, artillery systems – 45,953 (+42) units, MLRS – 1,936 (+5) units, air defense systems – 1,492 (+1) units, ground robotic systems – 1,907 (+2) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 409,204 (+2,003) units, cruise missiles – 4,906 (+7) units, ships / boats – 34 (+1) units, automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 120,307 (+445) units, special equipment – 4,420 (+4) units," the message said.

Data are being updated.