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Three people die, 3 more sustain injuries due to Russian attack on Odesa – official

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Three people die, 3 more sustain injuries due to Russian attack on Odesa – official
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

As a result of a Russian attack on Odesa, three people died, and three more sustained injuries and were hospitalized in moderate condition, head of the city military administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Russia attacked the city again. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Residential buildings are damaged," Lysak said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

He later said that as of morning, three people are known to have died as a result of the Russian attack.

"As of now, three people are known to have died as a result of the Russian attack. Condolences to family and loved ones... Three more people received injuries. They are hospitalized in moderate condition," Lysak said.

#odesa #attack
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