Enemy UAV hits Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in Odesa region, two killed – official

An enemy drone struck a civilian vessel under the flag of the Marshall Islands, killing two people, the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported.

"In the evening, the enemy launched another strike on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. During the attack, an enemy UAV hit a civilian vessel under the flag of the Marshall Islands, damaging the ship's superstructure. A fire broke out on board. Unfortunately, two people were killed as a result of the attack," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that one person was killed and three others were injured following an attack on merchant vessels moving through the maritime corridor in the Black Sea under the flags of Tanzania and Liberia.