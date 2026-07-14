Court orders Poltava region utility to pay nearly UAH 10 mln for air pollution

The Supreme Court has confirmed the obligation of a utility enterprise to reimburse the state nearly UAH 10 million in damages caused by atmospheric air pollution resulting from landfill fires, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Tuesday.

"The solid municipal waste landfill in the village of Makukhivka, Poltava district, which is on the balance sheet of Poltava KATP-1628, experienced 16 fires throughout 2024. Due to violations of fire and technological safety requirements during waste combustion, pollutants were released into the atmosphere, causing nearly UAH 10 million in damages to the state and creating a hazard to the environment, as well as human life and health," the statement on Telegram reads.

Prosecutors proved the fact of atmospheric air pollution and the causal link between the improper operation of the landfill and the incurred damages.

In October 2025, the Commercial Court of Poltava Region granted the prosecutors' lawsuit, and the Eastern Appellate Commercial Court left this decision unchanged.

Consequently, the enterprise's cassation appeal was left unsatisfied, and the rulings of the lower courts remained unchanged. To date, over UAH 5 million has already been paid into the budget.

Separately, Poltava District Court is considering indictments against a landfill official charged with violating fire safety requirements and polluting the atmospheric air, as well as a former official of Poltava KATP-1628 accused of official negligence that led to severe consequences.