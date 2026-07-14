Kalmykova after government's resignation: set course to remain unchanged, continue to develop

Acting Minister of Veteran Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova, following the resignation of the government, stated that it was an honor and a tremendous responsibility to work for a year as part of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Despite all the challenges, the team of the Ministry of Veteran Affairs did everything daily to build a new and modern support system. I believe that the set course will remain unchanged and will continue to develop further," Kalmykova wrote on Facebook after the Verkhovna Rada accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

She also thanked the ministry's team, the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies, and international partners.

"Thanks to your 'shoulder to lean on,' veteran policy in Ukraine is becoming effective and based on respect for the individual. We move forward, each in our place, so that every defender, female defender, and the families of fallen heroes always feel the real care of Ukraine!" she added.

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the law "On the Cabinet of Ministers," the Prime Minister is dismissed from office from the day the decision on their resignation is adopted at a plenary session of the Rada, which results in the resignation of the entire composition of the government. The Cabinet of Ministers that has resigned continues to exercise its powers until a newly formed government begins its work.