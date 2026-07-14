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Occupiers attack Tanzanian, Liberian-flagged vessels in Black Sea, captain killed – Odesa official

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Occupiers attack Tanzanian, Liberian-flagged vessels in Black Sea, captain killed – Odesa official

One person has been killed and three others injured following an attack on vessels moving through the maritime corridor in the Black Sea under the flags of Tanzania and Liberia, the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported on Tuesday.

"The enemy continues to deliberately attack civilian vessels in the waters of the Black Sea. The aggressor's latest targets were two merchant vessels moving through the maritime corridor under the flags of Tanzania and Liberia. As a result of the attack, the captain of one of the vessels was killed. The 11-member crew has been evacuated to shore, three of whom were injured," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the citizenship of the deceased and the injured, nor their current condition.

Kiper called the strike "a war crime against peaceful people, civilian shipping, and global food security."

#shelling #casualties #black_sea
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