Berezhna after government's resignation: many important tasks, challenges lie ahead

Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna, following the resignation of the government, thanked former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for her personal example of professionalism and humanity.

"Thank you, Yulia Svyrydenko, for your trust and cooperation. For leadership that unites, sets a high bar, and inspires us to move forward every day. For a personal example of professionalism and humanity. It is a great honor for me to work together! I remember the words that once became important to me: 'Of course you can, Tetiana Vasylivna, of course you can.' Thank you for this journey and for the opportunity to implement changes together," Berezhna wrote on Facebook after the Verkhovna Rada accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

She also thanked her colleagues in the government for a year of cooperation, partnership, support, and joint decisions for the development of Ukraine.

"Thank you to everyone who supported and continues to support Ukrainian culture. I value the opportunity to work alongside strong and professional people. Many important tasks and challenges lie ahead!" she added.

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the law "On the Cabinet of Ministers," the Prime Minister is dismissed from office from the day the decision on their resignation is adopted at a plenary session of the Rada, which results in the resignation of the entire composition of the government. The Cabinet of Ministers that has resigned continues to exercise its powers until a newly formed government begins its work.