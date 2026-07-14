Enemy shelling injures eight civilians in Dnipropetrovsk region – official

As of 1830, Russian occupiers have attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, leaving eight people injured, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, the head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Eight people sustained injuries. The enemy attacked five districts of the region nearly 50 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to official, in Nikopol district, the strikes targeted Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities. Enterprises, a lyceum, a private house, and cars were damaged. Six people were injured there; a 63-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, while the rest will receive outpatient treatment.

In Kamianske district, the adversary targeted the Bozhedarivka community, damaging infrastructure. In Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians shelled Hrushivka, Sofiivka, Apostolove, and Zelenodolsk communities, damaging a store. Two men, aged 20 and 50, were hospitalized in moderate condition. In Pavlohrad district, the Bohdanivka community came under fire.

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck Mykolaivka and Vasylkivka communities, sparking fires.