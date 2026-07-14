Thunderstorms, hail, squalls could disrupt business, transport in Kyiv region by evening – SES

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) warns of thunderstorms in Kyiv region on Tuesday evening, as well as in western and southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday.

"According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, thunderstorms are expected in Kyiv region by the end of the day, with hail and squalls in some areas. Furthermore, thunderstorms are forecasted tomorrow in Ciscarpathian and Transcarpathian regions, as well as in the country’s southeast. Weather conditions may lead to disruptions in the operations of energy, construction, and utility enterprises, as well as transport traffic," the agency reported on Telegram.