Denmark provides Ukraine with 10 mobile storage units for meteorological equipment, aircraft components – ministry

Denmark has provided Ukraine with ten mobile climate-controlled storage units for aviation equipment, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"They are equipped with systems to maintain the required temperature and humidity. This will allow metrological equipment and individual aircraft components to be stored in a secure location," the ministry said in the statement.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine now has 25 such mobile climate-controlled storage units. Another 15 are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, bringing the total to 40.

"The protective structures were provided as part of the international Air Power Coalition, which works to strengthen the defense of our airspace," the ministry said.