The Defense Forces have pushed back Russian occupiers in the area of the villages of Maliivka, Sichneve, Novohreorhiivka, and Zaporizke in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the DeepState OSINT project reported on Tuesday.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine have pushed back the enemy near Maliivka, Sichneve, Novohreorhiivka, and Zaporizke," the project’s Telegram channel reported.

DeepState maps show that 33.37 sq km of territory along the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which was previously occupied by the enemy, has transitioned into the so-called "penetration area" (gray zone).

In particular, the previously fully occupied Novohreorhiivka is now entirely in the "gray zone," while Maliivka and Zaporizke, along with the outskirts of the village of Komyshuvakha in the Donetsk region and the villages of Vorone and Ternove in Dnipropetrovsk region, are partially in the gray zone.

"The reduction of territories controlled by the enemy is the result of successful actions by units of the Defense Forces. For now, the adversary is still being recorded in the rear areas, so clarification regarding the blue zone [fully liberated territories ] will come later," the analysts note.

Conversely, the enemy expanded the "gray zone" in the Sumy direction by 3.48 sq km toward the villages of Korchakivka and Nova Sich at the expense of territories that had been under the steady control of the Defense Forces. However, this does not constitute an increase in the area of enemy occupation.

There were no changes in other directions over the past 24 hours.

On Monday evening, the Defense Forces’ publication ArmiaInform reported that the 425th Assault Regiment "Skelya" had liberated six villages in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ternove, Zaporizke, Novohreorhiivka, Vorone, Sichneve, and Maliivka.

"Pilots of the 155th Brigade bombed a Russian hideout. Aerial reconnaissance located a hidden position of the occupiers, where heavy bombers were immediately dispatched to destroy it. Following this, FPV drones of the 155th Mechanized Brigade began hunting down the Russians who survived the bombing," the report stated.

As previously reported, according to DeepState data, last week the area of occupation grew by an average of approximately 4.8 sq km per day, while the penetration area expanded by 6.1 sq km per day.