European Solidarity supports resignation of Svyrydenko government - Poroshenko

The European Solidarity party supports the resignation of the current composition of the government and demanded it back eight months ago, when a large-scale operation to uncover corruption in the energy sector, named "Midas," was carried out, MP and leader of the political force Petro Poroshenko has stated.

"On November 23, eight months ago, more than a hundred MPs of this Verkhovna Rada, representatives of every faction of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, put their signatures for the resignation of the government, which the Verkhovna Rada is now applauding. This is madness. If you are applauding, why are you sending them into resignation? Can you explain to me, if they are so good, why did you not let them work for a year?" Poroshenko said during a speech in parliament.

He noted that the current government includes vice prime ministers who have been served with notices of suspicion in the "Midas" case. The politician also accused the government of failing to carry out the European integration reform and failing to "open four out of six clusters."

"To support our demand for the resignation of this government, you waited eight months. Was it not clear to you from the very beginning with ‘Mindichgate’? Was it not clear after the Verkhovna Rada was violated and forced to vote for an attack on the independent anti-corruption infrastructure? For a decision with which we entered into a sharp confrontation with partners," Poroshenko said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 14 accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. A total of 259 MPs voted in favor of the corresponding resolution No. 15407 at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

With Svyrydenko’s resignation, the entire composition of the government resigns.

According to the law "On the Cabinet of Ministers," the prime minister is dismissed from office on the day the decision on their resignation is adopted at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which results in the resignation of the entire composition of the government. The Cabinet of Ministers that is resigning continues to exercise its powers until a newly formed government begins its work.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Svyrydenko to the post of prime minister of Ukraine, succeeding former head of the Ukrainian government Denys Shmyhal, who had held the office for over five years, on July 17, 2025.

On November 10, 2025, a large-scale operation to uncover corruption in the energy sector, named "Midas," was announced. The activities of a high-level criminal organization whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme of influence on strategic state-sector enterprises, including JSC NSC Energoatom, were documented. On November 11, the European Solidarity faction sent an official letter to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk demanding the issuance of signature sheets to begin the procedure of declaring no confidence in the current composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Several MPs stated that Svyrydenko will likely be appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, replacing Olha Stefanishyna, who is leaving the diplomatic service. At the same time, an Interfax-Ukraine source states that Svyrydenko is not considering the ambassadorial post for herself.