Terekhov signs agreements with two largest associations of Polish cities, calls Gdansk model for development

Kharkiv Mayor and head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities of Ukraine (AFCC) Ihor Terekhov has announced the signing of agreements with the Association of Polish Cities and the Union of Polish Metropolises on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Gdansk, Poland, in late June this year.

"The step we took when I signed agreements with the two largest associations of Polish cities – the Association of Polish Cities and the Union of Polish Metropolises – is a symbolic first step of local diplomacy. It is only the first, but I believe we will still be together. And our common task is to develop projects that are interesting to both Ukraine and Poland and can unite us," Terekhov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also urged to leave historical issues for scholars to study. "History was indeed different, but the task of politicians today is not to look back into the past, but to see and work for the future. To initiate and promote joint projects, joint initiatives, and ideas. This is what unites countries and peoples, and this is how we will move forward," the mayor said.

Terekhov said that at the conference in Gdansk there was a separate event for the city of Kharkiv, which was attended by foreign ambassadors, representatives of banks, the AFCC, and many potential investors "who are now actively interested in Ukraine."

"It was a very useful meeting, and there I signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for EUR 47 million, of which EUR 17 million is a grant for the city of Kharkiv. And this is very important – it shows the level of trust in the city and in the country in general," he said.

According to him, the conference was successful both for Kharkiv and for the whole of Ukraine, noting that "we are supported by international partners from many countries in Europe and beyond." "But our partners and potential investors want to see systematicity. No one expects us to just come and say: give us money. Just give it to us, and we will do it. They want to see a clear action plan, a systematic look into the future, and comprehensive economic reforms. They expect a strategic understanding from us of how the country will move forward, and they are ready to support this," Terekhov said.

He emphasized that from the very beginning of the war, Poland has strongly supported Ukraine and Ukrainians "politically, socially, militarily, and financially," and currently "supports our aspiration to join the European community."

The Kharkiv mayor shared his positive impressions of Gdansk itself and noted that he views it as a role model.

"Gdansk impressed me very much. Frankly, I did not expect to see this, as I visited Gdansk a very, very long time ago. Today it is a wonderful city, very clean, very comfortable to live in, and excellent conditions for people’s lives have been created there. This approach matches my vision for the development of Kharkiv. I would very much like as many of our people, our mayors, and architects as possible to see this city because it has a wonderful infrastructure and excellent urban planning. They virtually recreated their city anew, as it was almost completely destroyed after World War II. They preserved a certain authenticity, both the architecture and their own distinct style, which distinguishes them from other cities in Poland. Yes, there are advantages because there is the sea and the port, and the level of wages is completely different, but what is very important is that they take great care of the city, and it is very clean, comfortable, beautiful, and done smartly. In other words, it serves as an example," Terekhov said.