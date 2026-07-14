Government officials involved in corruption schemes should face trial, not resign – Poroshenko

All government officials implicated in ‘Mindichgate’ and other corruption scandals must face criminal charges, rather than getting off with resignations, said MP of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party during a speech in parliament.

He noted that the current defence minister, whom “Eurosolidarity” voted for, is the only one who has attempted to reform the defence sector.

“Today is a very important day. A day when we must speak of the responsibility of parliament, the government and the president for the decisions they have taken. For two months, I refrained from making critical remarks about the authorities and the president. For two months after the meeting at Bankova, I had hoped that I had been heard. And the issue of a coalition of national unity, the issue of a government of national unity, and the issue of ending the war through a ceasefire are fundamental,” Poroshenko emphasised.

“Today, unfortunately, these hopes have been laid to rest. I would like to remind each of you who voted on 17 July last year of the promises you heard. I would like to remind you of what has happened in less than a year. Two weeks later, there was an attack on the independent anti-corruption infrastructure and the ‘cardboard Maidan’. A month later came ‘Mindichgate’, when half of those you voted for came under suspicion for direct involvement in corrupt schemes,” he recalled.

“I want to emphasise that the only minister supported by ‘European Solidarity’ who bears full responsibility for this vote is the one thing that can be cited as a positive aspect of the government’s work. This includes the restoration of genuine, competitive procedures for the procurement of armaments, as well as the issue of allowing Ukrainian arms manufacturers to export what the state is unable to purchase. And at least some approach to military reform, including demobilisation and contracts. No one else in the government has proposed anything else,” he said.