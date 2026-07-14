Ukroboronprom Director General Smetanin resigns

The Director General of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry (JSC UOP, aka Ukroboronprom) Herman Smetanin has resigned, he announced on his Telegram channel.

"Today I am wrapping up my work as Director General of the Joint-Stock Company Ukrainian Defense Industry. It was an honor for me to lead Ukraine’s largest defense company. My conviction is that the main achievement is a strong, professional team both inside the company and at the enterprises of the group. These are managers, designers, engineers, technologists, production workers, veterans, and everyone who works every day for the sake of results. I thank each and every one of you for this incredible time and for your individual results, and I wish you even more drive and new achievements," he said.

Smetanin did not specify a particular reason for his resignation.

As reported, the heads of two state-owned enterprises have been dismissed from their posts for violating legislative requirements and safety regulations for storing ammunition, JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry stated.

At the same time, a comprehensive audit of compliance with requirements for the storage and safety during work with weapons is underway at all enterprises.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukroboronprom officials who allowed the placement of military warehouses in Vyshneve have been identified. They must be held accountable, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

As reported, Vyshneve was hit hardest in Kyiv region by a Russian attack on the night of July 6. As a result of hits and numerous fires, buildings on five streets were destroyed, and dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Eight people were reported dead and 29 injured, and a temporary evacuation of 600 people was announced due to the threat of secondary detonation.

A few days ago, Ukroboronprom dismissed two heads of state enterprises who violated safety regulations by placing weapon warehouses in Vyshneve.