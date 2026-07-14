Ukrainian Navy announces destruction of FSB border patrol ship Izumrud

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has destroyed the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) border patrol ship Izumrud, one of the ships that participated in the attack on Ukrainian Navy ships in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy reported.

"Ukrainian sailors sank the rank 2 border patrol ship with a Sargan-3000 uncrewed maritime system near Novorossiysk. There are dead and wounded among the ship’s crew," the Navy said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

It is reported that it was the Izumrud that took part in the attack on Ukrainian Navy ships in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.

"Retribution is inevitable. To be continued…," the Navy emphasized.

The border patrol ship Izumrud was launched in 2014. The ship was equipped with a helipad. Length: 62.5 m. Displacement: about 630-750 tonnes. Maximum speed: up to 27 knots.

On November 25, 2018, in the Kerch Strait, Russian military forces openly attacked and seized three ships of the Ukrainian Navy (small armored artillery boats Berdyansk and Nikopol, as well as the tugboat Yani Kapu), which were making a planned transit from Odesa to Mariupol. This was the first open and official attack by regular Russian troops against the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the start of Russia’s aggression in 2014. At that time, the Russians captured 24 Ukrainian sailors, at least three of whom sustained serious injuries during the shelling.

Earlier on this day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the Navy’s strikes on the Azov Sea. "There are also results in middle strikes: a patrol ship and a shadow fleet tanker were hit in Gelendzhik. Effective work by the Navy: about 430 kilometers from the front line. There were also successful operations against three shadow fleet tankers in the Sea of Azov," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked the warriors whose successful operations "return the war to where it came from" and stressed that "this war must be ended, and all decent diplomatic proposals are on the table."