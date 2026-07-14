Svyrydenko during consideration of her resignation: Financial support from partners gives us confidence this and next year

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada during the consideration of her resignation, stated that thanks to the government’s actions, financial support from partners gives Ukraine confidence for the current and next year.

"I chose helping and caring for Ukrainians who suffer from the war daily as my main task and mission. And together with you, dear MPs, dear ministers, we worked in all regions without exception, from frontline regions to the western borders. We took care of vital issues: providing housing, paying doctors and teachers, Ukrainians in schools and kindergartens, supporting enterprises, and protecting people. This is the main thing we must all do under war conditions," Svyrydenko said in the Verkhovna Rada during the consideration of her resignation.

She noted that during her tenure, the government secured a EUR 90 billion loan from the European Union and a new IMF program.

"The financial support of our partners gives us confidence this and next year," she emphasized.

Svyrydenko also noted that the government managed to achieve the opening of two negotiation clusters with the European Union.

"Just like a year ago, the main challenge for the government will be getting through the winter under fierce Russian attacks. Russia wanted us to freeze last year, but they failed. To prepare for the next winter, we approved the so-called resilience plans for all regions, and we are implementing them daily," she added.

In addition, Svyrydenko recalled the "Made in Ukraine" program, as well as reforms in education, energy, and healthcare.

"I want to thank all the ministers and all the relevant committees of the Rada for continuing this work despite all the challenges. Thank you. I thank the President of Ukraine for his trust, and I thank the Verkhovna Rada for the cooperation. I thank all Ukrainians for their faith and tireless work. On behalf of the entire government team, I want to express my gratitude to institutions and state companies in every region for their daily work and the feeling of a reliable shoulder nearby. I thank our defenders," Svyrydenko said.

As reported, on July 13, Svyrydenko announced she was stepping down but was "ready to continue serving the Ukrainian state and performing tasks aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s positions, protecting national interests, and bringing closer a just peace."

Following this, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) suggested that she might be appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. At the same time, an Interfax-Ukraine source states that Svyrydenko is not considering the ambassadorial post for herself.