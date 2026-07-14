I disagree with suspicion, ready to cooperate with investigation - Former brigade commander Luchanov, suspected of organizing murder of brothers in Kyiv region

Former commander of the 155th brigade Stanislav Luchanov, suspected of organizing the murder of two brothers in Kyiv region, has declared his disagreement with the suspicion raised against him, but noted that he is ready to cooperate with the investigation and remain in custody if investigators see risks in applying a different preventive measure.

"I do not agree with the suspicion, but I am ready to cooperate with the investigator," Luchanov said on Tuesday during a court hearing of the Rokytne District Court of Kyiv Region to consider a motion on choosing a preventive measure for him.

The suspect noted that if investigators see any risks, he agrees to a preventive measure in the form of detention until all circumstances are clarified.

Luchanov’s lawyer emphasized that "there is not a single mention" of his client in the case materials. According to him, the instruction to murder the brothers was given by another person.

Suspilne is broadcasting the court hearing on choosing a preventive measure for Luchanov live.

As reported, on July 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the detention of the former commander of the 155th brigade, who is involved in the high-profile murder of two civilians in the village of Kalynivka (Kyiv region).

"Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on the detention of another person from the group that brutally murdered two residents of the village of Kalynivka in Kyiv region. A terrible tragedy, and all those guilty of it will be brought to fair justice. Ten people have already been detained. These are, unfortunately, servicemen and the former commander of the 155th brigade. Everything they did will be thoroughly investigated," he wrote on Telegram.

The Prosecutor General’s Office clarified to Interfax-Ukraine that the former commander of the 155th brigade, Stanislav Luchanov, was detained in Kyiv. "On July 10, Luchanov was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 146, and Part 3 of Article 27, paragraphs 1, 3, 9, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."