Kharkiv ready for heating season: we do everything possible, but not everything depends on us – Kharkiv mayor

Kharkiv is developing a decentralized energy system to get through the upcoming 2026/27 heating season, but is preparing for difficult winter challenges if hostilities and shelling of the city do not stop by then, Kharkiv Mayor and Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities of Ukraine (AFCC) Ihor Terekhov says.

"We are doing everything possible and we are doing a great deal. Unfortunately, not everything depends on us. Because no matter how much we reinforce block-modular boiler houses or cogeneration equipment, three to five missiles can put an end to it… Yes, we are providing for some backup options, energy islands, and a competent team is working on this constantly. We know we need to prepare before winter, and we understand what we are doing," Terekhov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he added that "if everything depended on us, I would say with confidence that everything will be fine." "It will be difficult. Everything will depend on whether there is a war or not at that time. If there is no war, we will get through the heating season easily because we will be ready for it. If there is a war and constant shelling, it will be difficult, as it will be for all cities: practically no city will be an exception, because of the unified energy system," the mayor said, noting that the consequences of such shelling had already been observed previously.

"But I want us not to be pessimists. Ultimately, we will do everything depending on us," Terekhov said.

As reported, on July 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Terekhov and discussed, in particular, cooperation between central, regional, and local authorities as well as the key needs of communities.

"The challenges for the city are very serious – Kharkiv is under daily Russian terrorist strikes. It is important that there is necessary assistance for people in Kharkiv and truly prompt work by city services. We discussed how cooperation between central, regional, and local authorities is organized, the key needs of our communities, and the prospects for implementing the decisions being prepared. Resilience plans must be implemented as quickly as possible. Kharkiv’s experience in supporting people can be extended to our other cities and communities," Zelenskyy wrote following the meeting.