SBU exposes embezzlement of over UAH 10 mln in procurement for Trypilska and Zmiivska TPPs

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed a scheme to embezzle funds of PJSC Centrenergo allocated by the state for the uninterrupted functioning of energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, the SBU reports.

"According to the case materials, this concerns the theft of more than UAH 10 million in the procurement of materials for the repair of Trypilska and Zmiivska thermal power plants (TPPs)," the Ukrainian special service said on Telegram on Tuesday.

As the investigation established, the head of one of the departments of PJSC Centrenergo and his two accomplices—owners of affiliated private supplier companies—were involved in organizing the scam.

"To implement the scheme, the official signed a contract with contractors for the supply of pipes for work at energy facilities. However, instead of new products manufactured in 2024-2025 as stipulated by tender procedures, the suspects purchased old, low-quality pipes that had been stored in an open warehouse," the report notes.

The SBU specifies: "To hide the true year of manufacture and origin of the goods, the dealers applied fake markings to them and presented them as new, while dividing the 'saved' money among themselves."

According to the Ukrainian special service, in addition to millions in losses, the use of outdated materials could have jeopardized the stable operation of Ukraine's key thermal power plants, especially during preparations for the new heating season.

Comprehensive examinations initiated by the SBU confirmed that the quality of the supplied pipes did not meet state standard requirements, as a result of which the scam caused Centrenergo losses amounting to UAH 10.4 million.

During searches conducted at the workplaces, residences, and in the cars of the suspects, mobile phones, computer equipment, and documentation containing evidence of the criminal scheme were found.

Currently, all three suspects have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement, or seizure of property through abuse of office, committed on an especially large scale or by an organized group); Part 1 of Article 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and letterheads, as well as the use of forged documents, seals, stamps); and Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or office).

The comprehensive operations were carried out by employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Region under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.