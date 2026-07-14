Special Operations Forces announce hit on Russia's last major gasoline refinery 1,500 km from Ukraine

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has hit Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat (Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan)—one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes located 1,500 km from Ukraine—overnight on July 14, the SOF press service has reported.

"Overnight on July 14, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces successfully hit Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia, located in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan," the SOF said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The mission was reportedly carried out in cooperation with Chernaya Iskra (Black Spark), an underground insurgent movement operating inside Russia.

The SOF noted that Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat was the last major gasoline producer that had not yet been hit in 2026. "SOF drones successfully reached their targets. According to preliminary data, the critical AVT-6 primary crude distillation unit and other production facilities of the plant were hit," the report said.

The SOF drones travelled about 1,500 km to reach the enterprise.