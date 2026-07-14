Bulgaria withdraws from Coalition of Willing - Bloomberg

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev has announced that Bulgaria will no longer be part of the so-called Coalition of the Willing—a group of countries supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Bloomberg reports.

"We’re not participating in a coalition that insists on continuing financial and military aid to Ukraine. The solution to this conflict is not in prolonging it by military means, but in a strong diplomatic mission that will finally put an end to the escalation," Radev told reporters on Monday.

According to the publication, Radev, an open critic of military assistance to Ukraine, has repeatedly rejected accusations that he supports Russia's position in the war. He has stated that he advocates for "pragmatic" relations with the Kremlin.

Bulgaria, which took part in previous meetings of the Coalition, was not represented at the meeting in Paris.