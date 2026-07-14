Kyiv City Council to return UAH 1.25 bln to capital's budget and direct it to Resilience Plan implementation, Klychko says

The Kyiv City Council plans to amend the capital's budget at its session on July 14, returning UAH 1.25 billion previously transferred to the state back into the city budget, and direct the funds toward constructing a backup heat supply system, Mayor Vitali Klychko has said.

"Today, the Kyiv City Council must adopt decisions necessary for the prompt implementation of the Resilience Plan measures being introduced by the capital. In particular, this concerns amending Kyiv's budget. The changes entail returning UAH 1.25 billion, which the city had designated in May this year to be transferred from the local to the state budget, back to the capital's budget," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, these funds are planned to be "directed to work carried out by Kyivteploenergo, specifically the construction of a backup heat supply system and other critical measures for Kyiv's resilience."

Klychko noted that "we allocated these funds as part of agreements with the state regarding the division of areas of responsibility in implementing the capital's Resilience Plan. However, due to its bureaucratic hurdles, the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine cannot utilize these funds. This means the creation of the capital's backup heat supply system will have to be carried out on our own. Unfortunately, time has been lost."

"We will also consider other issues related to the Resilience Plan," he added.

As reported, in May 2026, the capital's authorities decided to reallocate UAH 1.25 billion, directing these funds to the state (the State Agency for Restoration) for the purchase of thermal equipment to develop backup systems. As part of preparations for the heating season, the total need was estimated at UAH 30 billion, so the funding was divided equally between the budget of Kyiv and the state budget.