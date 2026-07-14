In Kharkiv, 1.3 mln residents and 217,000 IDPs, 160,000 residents left homeless - mayor

The restoration of housing is one of the key conditions for the return of Kharkiv residents home, as 160,000 residents of Kharkiv have been left homeless due to shelling, Kharkiv Mayor and Head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities of Ukraine (AFCC) Ihor Terekhov emphasizes.

"Before the war, 1 million 560 thousand people lived in Kharkiv. In addition, we had a student body, approximately 300 thousand students who permanently resided in our city. Furthermore, we had about 100 thousand people from the agglomeration who came to work for the workweek, and then left the city for the weekend, rested, and then returned and worked. During the first months of the war, by the end of March 2022, practically 300-350 thousand people had already left. Now there is a little more than 1 million 300 thousand population and 217 thousand internally displaced persons," Terekhov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, most of the Kharkiv residents who left dream of returning home and frequently visit the city, but are ready to return permanently only under certain conditions.

"First of all, it is safety – this is understandable, because if it is safe, that is the first condition for them to return. The second condition is housing. Imagine that today in Kharkiv alone, 160 thousand residents of the city have been left without a roof over their heads. If there is housing, that is also a vector of return. Another aspect is work, but of course not for $220 a month, but completely different – well-paid, promising. And then people will return," the mayor said.

According to Terekhov, the first signal that the country is reviving should be active construction. "This is not only about affordable, social housing for people – the construction industry can become a locomotive for the entire economy. Its development will launch and push the entire recovery process. A simple example: if you create one job in construction, it gives 5-6 jobs in related industries. Along with housing construction is industrial development. Launching high-tech production. Creating new jobs for highly qualified specialists. Simultaneously, developing social infrastructure – schools, hospitals, kindergartens," he said.

At the same time, the Kharkiv mayor is convinced that "we need to start doing this right now."

"We cannot wait for the end of the war, because we will lose population, especially youth. If we lose youth, it will be very difficult," Terekhov said.

He also noted that there are currently over 4.5 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine. "These are our people, they consciously chose their life in Ukraine, and today we need to preserve these people and help them. Because they are literally sitting 'on their suitcases' right now and pondering whether to stay or go... It is necessary for people to start living normally, stop feeling like refugees in their own country. For them to be provided with housing, provided with work. For their children to go to school and kindergartens normally. For people to return, or calmly choose a new community for themselves in which they will live permanently and integrate into this community. Only then can we consider that the issue is resolved," he said.

He also spoke categorically against attracting migrants to Ukraine. "I am in favor of foreign students studying here, and this is very important for us, because it is also the economy. We have excellent higher education institutions, we have tremendous human resources potential in our scientists and teachers, and we need to use this and earn foreign currency for the state and for universities. But I am in favor of Ukraine creating jobs first of all for Ukrainians. For people who are currently fighting and defending our land, so that they return and know that they will not be receiving $220 a month in 2029, but will receive decent funds... And if we bring in cheap labor and fill all the vacancies, where will our people be?" the Kharkiv mayor said.

"Today, I believe that Ukraine is paying a very high price for territorial integrity and for being a democratic country. But I really want our citizens to be in first place, above all. We need to bring people back. And if we create all these conditions, create jobs, if people see their prospects here – we will overcome the crisis both in the economy and in demographics. There will be enough of everything. We can do it," he said.