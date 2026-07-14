Commemorative plaque to Hetman Mazepa consecrated at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

A commemorative plaque to Hetman Ivan Mazepa has been consecrated at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

On Tuesday morning, Metropolitan Epifaniy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) performed the consecration ritual of the commemorative sign to Ivan Mazepa on Cathedral Square of the Lavra, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

During the event, Epifaniy noted that Ukraine is currently restoring its historical memory.

The event was also attended by First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Ivan Verbytsky, Director General of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve Maksym Ostapenko, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR) Oleksandr Alforov, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Mykyta Poturaiev (Servant of the People faction), MP Mykola Kniazhytsky (European Solidarity), as well as representatives of the OCU, the Ministry of Culture, the reserve, and cultural and public figures.

Ivan Mazepa is one of the most prominent Ukrainian statesmen and biggest patrons of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. It was with his support at the end of the 17th and beginning of the 18th centuries that the architectural image of the shrine was formed.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Constitution Day the installation of a bust of Hetman Ivan Mazepa at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and also initiated the installation of a monument to Mazepa on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard at the site of the dismantled Vladimir Lenin monument.

Now, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is to consider a resolution that will allow for an architectural competition for the design of the Mazepa monument in Kyiv opposite the Besarabsky Market, as well as public hearings and roundtables regarding its installation.