We have information on 72% of rotations under order on servicemen staying positions no more than 2 months - Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky has said that he keeps the issue of rotations of servicemen on the front line under control.

"Yes, based on the results of the work of control groups, we currently have information on 72% of rotations carried out in accordance with the order to ensure that servicemen stay on positions for a period of no more than two months. At the same time, there are brigades that have failed to implement such changes," he wrote on social media.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that there are also about two dozen warriors across the Armed Forces who remain on the front line without rotation for 200 days or longer.

He assured that "every such case is being studied, the situation is analyzed, and solutions are being sought."

"Our warriors deserve decent treatment. Commanders are obliged to make maximum efforts for their timely rotation – in reality, not on paper. Yes, in some places, replacing servicemen on positions in the 'kill zone' requires a real comprehensive special operation, involving several groups of UAV operators, ground robotic systems, reconnaissance, etc., under the cover of bad weather and darkness," Syrsky explained.

However, according to him, the main component of these operations is the commander's attentiveness, because "there is enough trained personnel for such rotations."

"And when it comes to the life and health of Ukrainian warriors and fair treatment of people, all possible measures must be taken. I emphasize once again to commanders of all levels: the expediency of holding positions is determined only from the standpoint of the effectiveness of their use, and not for the sake of an illusory line on a map. We are working for a specific common result," the post reads.

Syrsky said that there should be "only honest reports, responsible decisions, timely and decisive actions."